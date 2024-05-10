NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of stellar students received a scholarship to help with college expenses from a former Miami Dolphins player’s foundation.

The Carey Family Foundation created by former Miami Dolphins Lineman Vernon Carey presented $20,000 in scholarships to eight seniors from Miami-Dade high schools at a luncheon, Friday afternoon.

Each recipient was given $2,500 to help them build their future and college.

“This year, we picked eight seniors that’s receiving $2,500 for their startup, for college,” said Vernon Carey. “They can get different books, backpacks, and computers, whatever that they need, but it’s just giving back to the community to give them a jump start on their education career.”

The Carey Family Foundation’s mission is to create programs and provide financial support to improve the lives of young people in South Florida.

