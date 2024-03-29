WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of multiple passengers on board an airboat that, officials said, overturned near Everglades National Park in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene, located in the area of 22700 SW 8th St., in the Coopertown area, just after 2 p.m., Friday.

According to fire rescue, an airboat flipped over. All aboard have been pulled from the water and taken to land.

One of the passengers, Jose Maldonado, told 7News that he was bringing some friends and family members visiting from out of town, some from Puerto Rico, out on the boat.

At some point, Maldonado said, the person operating the airboat made a “hard turn,” causing the vessel to overturn.

“All of a sudden, the captain wanted to make a U-turn, sort of on the water, so we could get a better picture of the crocodile, and the boat just flipped on its side,” he said, “and we were all in the water, and we were all screaming because the alligator was right there.”

The boat was presumably out on a tour in the Everglades National Park.

Fire rescue crews rendered aid to one person on land. That person was not transported to the hospital.

