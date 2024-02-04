HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver delivered damage while dropping off a package at a home in Homestead, then took off without saying a word, the homeowner said.

There are two words that describes Cassandra Floyd’s current state of mind.

“Very frustrated,” she said.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Floyd said she’s frustrated and worried in the wake of Saturday morning’s delivery gone wrong.

“I had to look at it two or three times because I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

The homeowner is still wrapping her head about the notion that this delivery driver could just take off after apparently neglecting to put his van in park.

“I work hard for what we have, and just for a stranger to come and damage your property and not say anything, that’s hurtful,” she said.

Floyd said the crash happened just before 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Ring surveillance video captured the driver pulling up and getting out of the vehicle. His vehicle is then seen striking the homeowner’s white Mercedes-Benz.

“If my vehicle wasn’t there, it would have ran into the garage or hit the house or, I mean, a person could have been there,” said Floyd.

The driver is then seen immediately dropping the package he was delivering, getting back into his vehicle, backing away from the driveway and taking off.

Now Floyd is worried she may have to make pricey repairs to her SUV.

“An alignment, the sensors, the camera. I don’t know what damage he’s done,” she said. “I just had my car serviced and everything and reset.”

Floyd said she wants this driver to get caught and fired for what he did.

“I want him to know that he was on Ring, he got caught, and he thought he was getting away,” she said. “Everybody makes mistakes, we’re not perfect, but you intentionally pulled off. You left without even notifying anyone.”

Floyd said she will be taking her car to a mechanic to be checked out.

If you have any information on this crash or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

