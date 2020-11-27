Thanksgiving dinner donated to NW Miami-Dade woman and mother displaced by fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a month after a South Florida woman who is battling cancer and her mother lost everything in a house fire, a local restaurant and a special group of girls joined forces to bring them a Thanksgiving feast.

7News cameras captured the moment Bernice Smith received a box with a turkey dinner for her and her mother, Elizabeth Addison-Smith, outside of their relatives’ Miami Gardens home, Thursday.

“Oh! Mom, it’s so beautiful,” said Smith.

The delicious gift, along with festive napkins and everything else needed for a Thanksgiving dinner, came to them thanks to the kind hearts of strangers.

“Thanksgiving is a time to give and to be grateful, and we are so thankful and so grateful for everything everybody has been doing for us,” said Smith.

The dinner, consisting of a turkey and a complete set up of sides, was donated by Soul Town BBQ and the Embrace Girls Foundation.

“Oh, it smells so good,” said Smith.

It’s a little something to brighten the season for a family that has dealt with some dark days.

Smith is battling breast cancer, and on Oct. 13, she and her mother were displaced after a fire broke out inside their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

“It’s OK. Momma, we’re alive. We’ve got our lives, Momma,” she told her mother at the time.

It was that positive attitude, featured in a 7News report, that got the attention of the Embrace Girls Foundation.

A week after the fire, members of the foundation showed up at the home of Smith’s relatives in Miami Gardens where they were staying.

“Don’t be discouraged or give up,” said a member of the Embrace Girls Foundation.

The group offered words of encouragement, money, gift cards and a promise of a special Thanksgiving Day surprise.

Weeks later, a meal made with love was headed to the table of a most deserving and grateful family.

“I thank God for it, because that’s what it’s all about,” said Addison-Smith.

“We are so thankful. God has blessed us,” said Smith, “and I just want to say thank you, and may they have a blessed Thanksgiving, ever.”

One of their goals of the Embrace Girls Foundation is teach young girls the power of giving. Smith and Addison-Smith can attest that the group reached that goal.

