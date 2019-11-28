Thanksgiving crowds flock to South Florida malls amid heightened security

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Once they wrapped up their Thanksgiving meals, South Floridians headed to the mall in big numbers and mall officials said they are ready to welcome them into a safe shopping environment.

7News cameras captured long lines at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Thursday afternoon.

When asked whether the pre-Black Friday discounts merited braving holiday crowds, shopper Mertinique Sanders replied, “Absolutely not, but it’s always worth the fun.”

While the bargains may not be the main draw for shoppers, they still poured into retailers across South Florida.

“If we saved any more, we’d have made money tonight,” said Sawgrass Mills shopper Joe Clinton.

An atypical Turkey Day for some is the norm for others.

“We usually come here for vacation every year, so we try to get out and catch some of the bargains,” said Caprece Clinton.

Sawgrass Mills saw a steady stream throughout the day.

While some ate before going to the mall, others said they’re postponing dinner plans.

“Eating later, resting, getting on the couch,” said Sanders.

“We checking out the restaurants right now. It’s time to eat, turkey or no turkey,” said Caprece.

Dolphin Mall has also drawn bargain hunters since its doors opened.

Police at the Sweetwater location said their mission is providing a safe shopping experience, and they’re doing so by deploying dozens of undercover and uniformed officers searching for any illegal activity.

To help in their search, police said, they’ve also launched drones to get a bird’s-eye view of potential criminal activity outside the mall and in the parking lots.

Sweetwater Police Officer Jonathan Arche described how many thieves scope out parking lots in their search for merchandise to steal.

“They’ll shop with these big suitcases and get everything inside, and then they’ll walk back to their car, and they’ll put it in their car. What they don’t know is that a lot of the time, they’re being watched,” he said. “They’re being watched by people who are waiting for them to put all their valuable stuff in the car and get back inside and do a few more hours of shopping, and that’s when they get hit, and it’s unfortunate.”

For South Florida shoppers, it was a day filled with food, fun and anticipation of the frenzy.

“I feel like tonight will be more crazy, ’cause we’re prepping to Black Friday,” said GameStop employee Henley Garcia.

Javier, who is visiting from Argentina, said he already has his Friday mapped out.

“We have to have breakfast first, get stronger and then shopping,” he said.

Sawgrass Mills will be closing at 1 a.m. on Friday and reopening at 7 a.m. The Dolphin Mall will close at midnight and reopen Friday at 8 a.m.

Officials said shoppers can expect to see a heavy police presence across South Florida malls from now until Sunday.

