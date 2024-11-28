MIAMI (WSVN) - As families prepare for Thanksgiving, Camillus House in Miami hosted a celebration for those in need.

Several volunteers came together to provide meals for Thursday’s event.

Across South Florida, organizations like Camillus House stepped up to the plate and fed those who might not be able to feed themselves.

“We have so many people coming through our doors,” said Camillus House CEO Eddy Gloria.

“It means everything because, one thing about being given something — what Camillus did for me was gave me — and so, it fills my heart to be able to give back what was so freely given to me,” said Darrick Bradford, executive chef at Camillus House. “And that’s just to serve people, just to see their gratitude, see their smiles, see them just enjoy the food.”

Before Bradford became the executive chef at Camillus House, he was a client in need. He battled with an addiction and was in and out of jail.

Until his pastor brought him to Camillus House, where he’s worked ever since.

“Camillus House taught me how to live again,” said Bradford.

7News cameras captured volunteers giving people free haircuts and passing out meals.

Hector Otzoy has been volunteering for the last 33 years at Camillus House, since he was in high school. He lost his vision three years ago but returns with his family every year.

“If we can help one person, that one person might help somebody else,” he said. “We don’t want to lose touch with humanity. Everybody is just, ‘Me, me, me, it’s my holiday.’ No. Let’s give back. Let’s go back and be something bigger than just yourself.”

Otzoy brings his sons to Camillus House to help serve hundreds of people in need.

“You dont know when the last time they ate, nor do you know when they’re gonna eat again,” he said. “That sense of giving, nobody can match that.”

Camillus House has been serving Thanksgiving meals for nearly a decade.

The Caring Place also gave back to the hungry and the homeless on Thanksgiving.

Between their Miami and Hollywood campuses, they served about 2,000 meals.

Over in Fort Lauderdale, the Salvation Army served hundreds of families in need.

Those meals are more than just food. They’re lifting up the spirits of people who may have little to look forward to.

