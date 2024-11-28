MIAMI (WSVN) - As families prepare for Thanksgiving, Camillus House in Miami hosted a celebration for those in need.

During the event on Thursday, several volunteers came together to provide meals.

“It mean everything because, one thing about being given something, what Camillus did for me was gave me, and so it fills my heart to be able to give back what was so freely given to me,” said Darrick Bradford, executive chef at Camillus House. “And that’s just to serve people, just to see their gratitude, see their smiles, see them just enjoy the food.”

Before Bradford become the executive chef at Camillus House, he was a client in need.

7News cameras captured volunteers giving people free haircuts and passing out meals.

Hector Otzoy has been volunteering for the last 33 years at Camillus House since he was in high school. He lost his vision three years ago but returns with his family every year.

“If we can help one person, that one person might help somebody else,” he said. “We don’t want to lose touch with humanity. Everybody is just, ‘Me, me, me, it’s my holiday.’ No. Let’s give back. Let’s go back and be something bigger than just yourself.”

Camillus House has been serving Thanksgiving meals for nearly a decade.

