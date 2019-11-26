Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours at South Florida malls

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - As thousands of shoppers get ready to head to the stores this holiday weekend, many local malls have extended opening hours during Thanksgiving and Black Friday. They are as follows.

Broward County:

Sawgrass Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; on Black Friday, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Coral Square Mall will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; on Black Friday, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Galleria Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; on Black Friday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pembroke Lakes Mall will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving; on Black Friday, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Broward Mall will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving; on Black Friday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Miami-Dade County:

Dolphin Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving; on Black Friday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dadeland Mall will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; on Black Friday, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Aventura Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; on Black Friday, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Miami International Mall will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; on Black Friday, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shops At Merrick Park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; on Black Friday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Falls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; on Black Friday, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

