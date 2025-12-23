(WSVN) - New text messages pulled from court documents are providing insight into how the family of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship in November, reacted to her death and the subsequent investigation.

According to new court documents, the first message came a day after the incident when Shauntel Kepner, Anna Kepner’s stepmother, texted her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson: “I need you to call me [as soon as possible], it’s an emergency.”

Hudson responded that he would pick up their youngest child to get her away from the crisis. In a response he wrote:

“I know it’s probably a no but I can come get (REDACTED) tonight, just to get her away from the situation. I promise I’m not going to keep her from you or anything, as soon as you guys are able to head home I can bring her to you. Or is there anything else I can do,” responded Hudson.

But Shauntel rejected the idea, claiming it would traumatize their daughter. She wrote:

“I really appreciate it and I’m not trying to be any which way, I just think it’ll be more traumatizing for her to be removed as of right now, she doesn’t know anything about (REDACTED). The only thing I told her is that he was having a hard time coping with losing Anna so he’s getting checked out by the hospital,” responded Shauntel.

Kepner was found underneath a bed on the Carnival Horizon by a ship employee. The cruiseship was returning to Port Miami when Kepner’s body was found.

Two days after the initial conversation, the ex-couple texted again, with Shauntel telling Hudson about the short interaction she had with Anna’s 16-year old step brother, who is the subject of the investigation. She wrote:

“I was able to talk to him last night for under two minutes briefly. He just keeps repeating over and over he can’t remember anything. I don’t even know if they were allowed to let me talk to him or not, but the nurse was very nice and let me talk to him just to tell him that you and I love him.”

Hudson then replied:

“I just want him to know that he isn’t just dead to everyone. Regardless of everything at the moment he needs his parents. I know you know that. I just would like to have a chance to talk to him as soon as possible.”

Shauntel replied once more:

“We (Chris, me and his parents) told him that yesterday before they took him, we told him no matter what you and us are with him [and] he isn’t alone,” responded Shauntel.

The court documents came to the light amid a custody battle between Shauntel and Hudson involving two of their children.

Jamie Copenhaver, a retired detective, shared his thoughts on how he was concerned on the family’s reaction the day after Anna Kepner’s death.

“My Spidey sense went off after, for a number of reasons. You have a dead 18-year old family member, and they’re more worried about [public relations] and optics and protecting family members,” said Copenhaver.

Court documents have also revealed Anna died from asphyxiation. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

