MIAMI (WSVN) - The man accused of assaulting a bartender at the Hard Rock Cafe in Bayside Marketplace has been arrested, according to Miami Police.

Daniel Ramirez, 47, was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a felony battery charge.

The arrest of the Texas resident comes days after 7News’ story about the incident circulated social media.

The incident began Sunday evening when, the victim said, Ramirez was standing at the service bar eating cocktail garnishes. When the bartender, who asked not to be identified, asked him to move, he complained to her manager, telling him he was a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and that no woman should speak to him that way.

The victim thought the situation was over, but about 30 minutes later, the two crossed paths again, and this is when, she said, Ramirez shoved her to the ground.

The bartender said she got up and chased after him to photograph his face for police.

When she called out for him to turn around, the victim said, Ramirez knocked her phone out of her hand, grabbed her and shoved her to the ground a second time.

The victim said she suffered a broken tooth and a concussion when her head hit the ground, and had to undergo emergency dental work.

“It’s like become a trend for this violence on women, and it’s kind of being, like, normalized,” the victim told 7News. “I just don’t want to let another one of these people get away with that.”

The victim told 7News she had been anxious all week wondering if Ramirez might return and that she has been too scared to go back to work.

From the beginning, she said, she just wanted Ramirez to be held responsible, and now the long arm of the law has caught up with him. The victim told 7News on Friday afternoon that she is relieved that he is behind bars.

Ramirez will need to appear before judge who will set his bond.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.