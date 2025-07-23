MIAMI (WSVN) - A Texas man continues his recovery at a South Florida hospital after he was struck by a boat while snorkeling with his family on a vacation to the Bahamas.

Brent Slough, 42, took his family on a dream vacation to the Bahamas last month. The trip turned into the family’s worst nightmare with Brent fighting for his life ever since.

On June 30, while Brent was snorkeling just off the shore near the island, a speeding boat ran him over and never stopped.

His wife, Whitney, and their two daughters watched it all happen and jumped in to help.

With some help from some bystanders on the beach, they managed to strap Brent into a beach chair and drove him to a clinic.

The impact with the boat left Brent fighting life-threatening injuries and the family rushing to get him back to a hospital in the U.S.

A day later, he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. So far, he’s undergone two surgeries, which his family said has helped his condition slowly improve.

“He is doing OK after that surgery so we are now trying to figure out our plan of when we can get transferred to Dallas and what that looks like,” said Whitney.

While Brent has been recovering for the past three weeks, Whitney has had to juggle traveling between Texas and Miami to take care of their children.

She’s also been pressuring Bahamian authorities to criminally charge the occupants of the boat that struck Brent.

Officials in the Bahamas have identified three men who were in custody briefly before being released.

“What I should really say about this, but I feel like the more people that are calling them, the better, to keep this front and center, so they really pursue criminal charges against these men that did this to Brent,” said Whitney. “I want justice for Brent.”

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to cover Brent’s medical expenses, including his eventual flight to get back to Texas.

If you would like to donate to help Brent and his family, click here.

