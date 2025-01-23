MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he attacked a woman with a blunt object and threatened others in downtown Miami.

John Robert Harper, of El Lago, Texas, appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday morning. The 50-year-old faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and loitering or prowling.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday after police responded to a call about a man threatening people with a knife near Northeast First Avenue and First Street.

According to the arrest report, Harper attacked a woman on Sunday afternoon while she was walking on the sidewalk at Northeast Second Avenue and Eighth St.

Investigators said the woman suffered bruises to her fingers and knuckles from the attack, which was captured on a pedestrian’s cellphone video, police said.

In the footage, Harper is seen lunging at the victim and striking her with a forearm strengthener, a small metal and plastic device used for muscle enhancement. The woman attempted to defend herself as Harper advanced, clenching his fists.

When police arrived on Tuesday afternoon, Harper was seen gathering his belongings and walking away from the scene. The victim, who had returned to the area, immediately identified him as her attacker. Police recovered the forearm strengthener from Harper’s book bag.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. His bond was set at $7,500.

