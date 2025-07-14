MIAMI (WSVN) - Tesla and CEO Elon Musk will appear before a jury in Miami in connection to allegations regarding the safety of its autopilot system.

The landmark trial is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the downtown Federal Courthouse as one of the first Tesla autopilot cases to reach a jury in the country.

The case stems from a crash in 2019 after a man, driving a Tesla on autopilot, crashed into a parked car in Key Largo, plowing through a caution light and a stop sign. The ensuing crash led to the death of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon. Her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, was also severely injured.

According to the victims’ families, Tesla’s marketing encourages drivers to overtrust the system.

Their autopilot software was recalled two years ago because of safety concerns, which the victims’ families argue is an admission of fault by the company. In addition, there is also a federal probe into the recall.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.