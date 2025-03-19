KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver made a splashing stop near Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to Crandon Park Marina where a driver drove their Tesla into the water on Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the electric vehicle’s windows and roof dry and visible while the bottom half of it was submerged in water.

The car was eventually pulled onto land.

No one was injured.

