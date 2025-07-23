MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A terrier mix under the care of Miami-Dade County Animal Shelter has passed away after something went terribly wrong, and the death has raised widespread concerns about the conditions at the facilities.

The dog, named Rocky, was staying at the county’s overflow shelter in Medley, but on Saturday, he took a negative turn.

Staff at the shelter explained to 7News what happened.

“Rocky was out for a walk acting, like his usual self. But later, became to get lethargic. Alerted staff to keep an eye on him. He was found in his kennel after vomiting. Quickly, staff and volunteers ran him to our clinic that we have here and tried to get his temperature down,” said Annette José, Director of Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

But unfortunately, Rocky wouldn’t make it.

“Unfortunately, he wasn’t responding to that treatment. So they rushed him to our Doral Clinic, where the veterinarian tried to stabilize him. He was unable to stabilize Rocky,” said José.

The dog’s death sparked widespread concern throughout the community and on social media over potentially unsafe conditions at the facility.

7News toured the facility on Wednesday to see the conditions. Cameras captured multiple dogs in cages loudly barking, with fans scattered around the room. About a dozen fans are placed around the facility to keep temperatures cool.

“The dogs are inside and outside because they can use the entire run,” said José.

The shelter in Medley houses 117 of the 526 animals under the care of the county.

However, José tells 7News that not a single one of the animals is unsafe.

“We have a team of veterinarians, vet techs and dedicated staff. At the moment that we see that a dog is suffering, we will take action,” said José.

Rocky’s exact cause of death remains unclear.

