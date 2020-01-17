Temps in 40s and 50s coming to South Florida as cold front swoops by

(WSVN) - Good news if you love the cool weather: a cold front is expected to drive temperatures down in South Florida.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here's what we can expect next week. Warm & sunny today, followed by a cold front tomorrow, and chilly temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gP7NFr41VM — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 19, 2020

As of Friday morning, the temperature for Monday night is expected to be around 53 degrees.

On Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, that changes to around 47 degrees.

Ahead of the front, however, will be the chance for showers on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.