MIAMI (WSVN) - A security zone has been put in place for boaters by the U.S Coast Guard.

The zone is on the south entrance of the Miami River near Bayfront Park, where FIFA Fan Fest is set to take place

Officials said that vessels will be required to transit around the security zone at a steady speed, and may not stop or anchor.

The security zone will be in place until July 6.

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