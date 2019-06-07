Temporary lane closures coming to Kendall for water and sewer line installations

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Motorists in the Kendall area should be aware of new traffic patterns over the weekend.

Miami-Dade officials say the installation of a new 48-inch water line and a 16-inch wastewater line requires some lane closures and detours.

Traffic impacts are expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and run through 12 p.m. Monday.

During that time, westbound Southwest 88th Street (Kendall Drive) will be reduced to just one lane through the intersection of Southwest 117th Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured at Southwest 107th Avenue to Southwest 72nd Street.

The lane closures and detours are expected to start up again the following weekend as well.

“It is the priority of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to provide safe, reliable service to its customers,” the county wrote in a press release.

Drivers are urged to follow all detour signs to avoid further delays.

