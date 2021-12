HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A temporary fire station opened in Hialeah Wednesday to service homes and warehouses on the west side of the city.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, city council members and firefighters participated in the “opening hose” ceremony.

The mayor said he hopes to see a permanent station in the area soon, as well as a police station.

