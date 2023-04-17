MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tensions ran high at a gas station in Hialeah Gardens as people waited in line to fuel up amid a slowdown of gas deliveries across South Florida.

Customers at the Wawa along the 7800 block of Northwest 103rd Street expressed their concerns on Sunday about the limited availability.

“It’s definitely concerning,” said customer Dina Roumeliotis.

Lines stretched around several gas stations. In some cases, the wait times were upwards of 30 minutes.

“We’ve been waiting, what, like around 10 minutes,” said customer Paul Kost.

Back at the Wawa, police tried to keep everyone safe after an altercation sparked between customers. Most of them, however, chose to pack their patience.

“I think everybody should just be calm, ’cause it’s not that there’s no gas,” said Kost.

This is the message that officials want everyone to know: there is no fuel shortage.

Last week’s wicked weather and historic flooding prevented many fuel pickups at Port Everglades, and as a result, deliveries were delayed.

“I’m a teacher, and I’m a little nervous, to be honest, because I go into work 5 days a week, and I need to be there for my students,” said Roumeliotis

At the Costco in North Miami, drivers honked their honks as they waited their turn to fill their gas tanks.

Several other gas stations were not as fortunate. A BP station near Miami Avenue and Northwest 54th Street in Miami and a Chevron location along Northwest 95th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade ran out of fuel.

It was a similar scenario in Broward County, were many pumps were seen covered with plastic bags with no fuel to sell.

“Hopefully it gets better, hopefully we’re able to get gas,” said Kost.

As of Sunday night, six of the 12 terminals at Port Everglades were open, with deliveries expected to keep going up.

