MIAMI (WSVN) - Verdict watch has begun in the trial of a telenovela star’s road rage case.

It has been several days since the wife of telenovela star, Pablo Lyle, testified on Friday.

Lyle is a popular Mexican actor who is known for his work in soap operas. The road rage case he is currently on trial for can nearly be pulled from one of his novelas.

Both sides presented their closing arguments on Monday.

The case goes back to 2019, when Lyle, his wife and children were heading to Miami International Airport to go back to Mexico City.

Lyle’s brother-in-law was behind the wheel when the road rage incident occurred. He had cut off Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

Hernandez was hit by Lyle, knocking him to the pavement.

Surveillance video shows the man, identified as Lyle, punching the 63-year-old.

Hernandez died in the hospital four days later.

Prosecutors said they have proven their case.

“‘Please don’t hurt me,’ those were Juan Hernandez’s last words when he was knocked out by this defendant,” said prosecutor Rachel Morales. “Knocked out cold. Those were Juan Hernandez’s last words when he fell to the ground, hit his head and lost his life as a result to a decision that Pablo Lyle made.”

Lyle’s wife testified and recalled that trip to the airport and said she had feared for the lives of her children. She said the 63-year-old was the aggressor.

“He was screaming very loudly, and he was continuing to be very aggressive,” said Ana Araujo, Pablo Lyle’s wife through a translator. “Pablo turned to Lucas and said, ‘Let’s go.'”

The defense argued that Lyle was simply protecting his family from what he believed to be a dangerous situation.

“All they knew for those seconds was it was a stranger,” said defense attorney Phil Reizenstein, “who had decided to intrude on their lives for reasons, for the most part, that we don’t know.”

The judge spent several minutes on Monday reassuring Lyle that he was in full choice to testify in his own defense.

“Have you made the decision as to whether or not you wish to testify?” said the Judge.

“Yes, I have,” said Lyle.

“Can you tell me what is that decision?” said the Judge.

“My decision is to follow the advice of my counsel, and I wish not to testify,” said Lyle.

Lyle could face up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted of manslaughter.

