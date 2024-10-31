MIAMI (WSVN) - Teenagers are coming together to help kids learn about detecting danger online.

The Safe and Sound campaign sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital with the Digital Safety Alliance and Bluedoor Group hosted a panel on Wednesday.

The collaboration is all apart of iNvicta for Kids, which is digital safety certification program.

Teenagers apart of the ground program were teaching second to fifth graders about online safety at Rambam Day School at Temple Beth Am in Miami.

One of the members of the teen advisory board calling the matter a personal one.

“I know a lot of people that have been through a lot, digitally and they’ve been cyber bullied or they’ve seen something they weren’t supposed to see and it had a really big impact on them psychologically. Especially as a kid where your developing. I feel like it’s something that needs a lot more attention,” said board member Cesar Zunjic.

The program was created as a guide to help teach the children how to be responsible online and navigate the digital realm safely, while still learning and having fun.

“I think the one thing we can agree on as a country is that the future lies in the hands of our kids and that we need to be unified in arming them with the right education and knowledge and values to use digital tools in a very safe and impactful way,” said Cindy Hallberlin with the Bluedoor Group.

Some of the topics they went over were cyberbullying, online predators and screen addiction.

