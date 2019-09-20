Teenager missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police need help in locating a juvenile who went missing from his school.

Raekwon Souffrant, 17, went missing from North Gardens School at Northwest 183rd Street and 43rd Avenue, Wednesday.

Souffrant was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black jeans with blue and black sneakers.

He’s described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

The @MGPDFL is asking for the public's assistance in locating #MissingJuvenile 17yo Raekwon Souffrant, who was last seen on 9/18/19 at 183rd St/47th Ave, #MiamiGardens. If you have any information please contact @MGPDFL at 305-474-MGPD(6473), or 305-474-1597. pic.twitter.com/PJawkMqpoH — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) September 20, 2019

If you have any information regarding Souffrant’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

