Teenager missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police need help in locating a juvenile who went missing from his school.
Raekwon Souffrant, 17, went missing from North Gardens School at Northwest 183rd Street and 43rd Avenue, Wednesday.
Souffrant was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black jeans with blue and black sneakers.
He’s described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding Souffrant’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
