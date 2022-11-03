NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into the outside of a school campus, but according to officials, this was not an accident. Sources told 7News that a teenager was behind the wheel of car when it crashed into the police cruiser.

The crash involving a North Miami Beach Police officer and a teenager happened at around 10 a.m C. G. Bethel High School located at 16150 NE 17th Ave, Thursday.

The teen was behind the wheel of an Elantra when they collided with the cruiser. There were also reports that the teenager was armed with a knife.

7Skyforce hovered over the school as the banged up cruiser was towed away.

The crashed Elantra remained in front of the school as an investigation continued.

Two adults and another teen remained in area and talked to police.

No injuries were reported.

This case, which was originally in the hands of NMBP, was turned over to Miami-Dade Police.

The school was place on lockdown for a short time, but has since been lifted.

Parents who arrived at the school told 7News that they were not informed about crash.

The school released a statement, that read as follows, “An incident occurred this morning that was immediately dealt with by school safety officers and local law enforcement, who maintain a presence on our campus. Police authorities are investigating the incident, and any additional information will need to be provided by them. As is the case in such matters, the school’s safety protocols and procedures were immediately implemented to maintain the health and safety of our students and staff. The school regularly practices these protocols and procedures, since the safety of everyone at the school is the utmost priority, and something that is taken very seriously.”

