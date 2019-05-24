Teenager fatally shot outside hookah lounge in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl dead in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units rushed to the scene in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 117th Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the 17-year-old victim with injuries to her head being wheeled into Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials said the shooting took place outside Hookah Palace.

Police have since issued a “be on the lookout” notice for three men in a black Mercedes-Benz.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

