Teenager fatally shot in strip mall parking lot in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl dead in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units rushed to the scene in the area of Southwest 26th Street and 122nd Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the 17-year-old victim suffering from injuries to her head being wheeled into Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials said the teenager was standing in a shopping center’s parking lot when a car approached her. Shots were fired from inside the vehicle, injuring the girl.

No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

The car fled the scene and police have since issued a “be on the lookout” notice for three men in a black Mercedes-Benz.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

