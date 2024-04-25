HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a teenager to the hospital after he was pulled from a canal in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Homestead Police units responded to the scene along the 2300 block of Southeast 28th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Once they arrived at the scene, dive crews entered the water and pulled the teen out.

It is unclear how the victim ended up in the water.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to Jackson South Trauma Center. As of late Thursday afternoon, their condition is unclear.

