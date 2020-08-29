Teenage girl who went missing in SW Miami-Dade found safe

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a teenage girl one day after she went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Sixteen-year-old Siana Arroliga had last been seen along the 400 block of Southwest 78th Place, Friday morning.

According to police, the teen had left a suicide note before she left home after an argument with her mother.

Officials said Arroliga suffers from anxiety and depression, and has not been taking her medications as prescribed.

Late Saturday afternoon, police confirmed the teen was found safe.

