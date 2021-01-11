Teenage girl, 3 others hospitalized after shooting outside Brownsville apartments

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a 17-year-old girl and three 19-year-old men to the hospital after, police said, they were shot outside of an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 58th Street and 25th Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the victims were outside of the complex when shots were fired, striking them.

We’re at an active scene in NW Miami-Dade. A 17-year-old girl was shot and rushed to Jackson in critical condition. 3 men were also hit, at least one of them is critically injured. Police say some 40 rounds were fired near NW 58th Street and 25th Ave. No arrests so far. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YzbOXDoMRg — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 12, 2021

“There were at least 40 rounds that were fired, and four victims were struck,” said MDPD detective Angel Rodriguez. “The scene was very chaotic.”

7News cameras captured heavily armed officers at the scene while a police helicopter hovered above them. Officers with flashlights were also seen searching a nearby yard.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the girl and one of the male patients are listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other two victims are unknown.

Officials are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. It remains unclear whether the shooter or shooters were on foot or inside a vehicle.

The scene remains active as of 11 p.m., as police continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Miami-Dade Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

