MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage boy to the hospital after, police said, he was struck by a Brightline train in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a train collision in the area of Northeast 79th Street and Fourth Avenue, Sunday.

7News cameras captured a Brightline train stopped in the tracks and a police cruiser parked feet away.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators said the victim is either 14 or 15 years old.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

