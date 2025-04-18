MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Miami Springs resident who was attempting to sell a $5,000 gold Cuban link bracelet through Facebook Marketplace, police said.

According to Miami Springs Police, the victim arranged to meet the buyer at a local apartment complex when the suspect snatched the bracelet and fled.

Surveillance video captured the suspect driving off and nearly striking the victim’s son during the escape.

The suspect was later identified and taken into custody with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County to face charges.

