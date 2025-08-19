MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen boy is recovering at the hospital after being shot in a Miami neighborhood.

Authorities received reports of a boy shot in the area of North Miami Avenue and 31st Street, Tuesday afternoon.

The injured 13 year old was driven by a family member to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras captured police blocking off part of the hospital’s entrance area where the family member parked their car as officers searched for clues.

The teen was also seen exiting the car, appearing to walk with some assistance.

Officials say the teen is in stable condition.

Authorities said while one person was detained, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.