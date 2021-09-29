SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen survived a shark attack while he was marking a milestone.

Lucas Cruz and his family were celebrating his 15th birthday in the Keys last month, but things took a scary and painful turn.

On the morning of Aug. 7, Cruz and his family and friends went out diving for lobster when, all of a sudden, he said he was attacked.

When everyone realized what happened, they all helped get him out of the water.

Eventually, Cruz was airlifted to the hospital where he received multiple surgeries on his leg.

Several weeks later, his wounds have improved, but he’s still going through physical therapy.

Cruz spoke to 7News about the moment the shark struck.

“I kind of felt the push or pull feeling. I thought it was a boat. I thought a boat hit me, but I looked above the water and saw there was no boat, so I instantly kind of just… I didn’t see my leg yet, I just knew it was a shark,” Cruz said. “Once I got into the boat and saw my leg — I looked over and saw my leg — I thought there was a chance I was gonna lose my leg.”

Cruz was in good spirits, but he still has a year of physical therapy left before he returns to some semblance of normalcy.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.