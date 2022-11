SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th place and 192nd Street, Tuesday.

The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg.

No word on his condition at the moment or if the police have made an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.