NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to a reported shooting in a Brownsville neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade that injured a teenager.

Units arrived to the area of 5800 NW 25th Ave. on Wednesday and discovered a 16-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting.

The teen was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities shut down most of 58th Street to conduct their investigation.

The identity of the teen has not been released at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.