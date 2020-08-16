Teen says Uber driver tried to kidnap her, took her to hotel near MIA

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber ride to the gym took a terrifying turn for a South Florida teen after, she said, she was caught in a possible kidnapping attempt and ended up miles away from her home.

Alex Guerrero and her sister, Ashley Guerrero, shared the rideshare scare with 7News on Sunday

“I was just kind of like freaking out a lot,” said Alex.

“My sister was basically kidnapped,” said Ashley.

Alex said she requested the Uber on Friday afternoon to take her from her home to a nearby gym in North Miami.

“Once I got into my Uber, everything was normal,” she said.

But the teen quickly realized something was wrong.

“We started going the wrong way, and I started to realize, and when I said anything in the Uber, he wouldn’t answer me or even look back at me,” she said, “and then, once we got on the highway, I started freaking out.”

That’s when she started texting Ashley and sent her their location.

“Definitely it was the scariest moment of my life,” said Ashley.

“I actually ended up in Hialeah, which is, like, 30 minutes away from here, and my doors were on child lock, so I couldn’t open them,” said Alex.

The situation only got stranger from that point. Alex said the driver took her to an alleyway near some apartments, where he pulled up next to two other men and began speaking in a language she didn’t recognize.

“Then one of them asked me if they could see my phone, and I just kind of pretended like I was on the phone with my sister,” she said.

“When I learned my sister was in danger, I was terrified, I was angry. I wanted to be there with her,” said Ashley.

Alex said the men then asked if she wanted to stay and wait for her sister with them.

“I was like, ‘No, that’s fine, I don’t want to,'” she said, “’cause I didn’t know what was going on or if they knew each other.”

Shortly after, Alex said, the Uber driver took her to the Miami Princess Hotel near Miami International Airport.

“I saw another man with money in his hand, and he came up close to the car, and then the driver got out, and he opened my door for me and asked me to go with him,” she said, “and I was like, ‘No, I don’t really want to.'”

Alex said she realized the door was open and ran into the hotel to ask for help.​

She said the driver followed her inside but eventually left.

“And then my sister showed up, so I left with her,” she said.

A spokesperson with Uber released a statement that reads, “What’s been reported is deeply alarming. The driver’s access to the app has been removed, and we are looking into the matter.”

Alex and her sister said they’re just thankful things didn’t turn out worse. They have a message of caution to anyone out there who is using similar services.

“I don’t feel like it’s safe anymore,” said Ashley. “I would suggest, if you have to, to be in contact with someone from the moment you get in the car.”

The sisters have filed a police report. North Miami Police is investigating.

An Uber spokesperson said the driver has no other reports of this nature.

