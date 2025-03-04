MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is speaking out after, he said, he was assaulted by a security guard after he parked in the wrong spot.

Adonis Portuondo, 18, said he didn’t realize he had parked in a handicap spot and when the security guard told him to move his car, he did. Still, he was attacked and chaos broke out.

“He walked to my car, opened my door, and pistol-whipped me with the taser,” said Portuondo.

The alleged assault occurred at the Chevron gas station located at Northwest 27th Avenue before 9 p.m. on Monday.

The cellphone video, captured by Portuondo’s girlfriend, shows the seconds before the attack. 51-year-old Roger Alejandro Fajardo walks toward Portuondo’s car, opens it, and then smacks him in the face with the taser.

“Go ahead, (expletive),” Portuondo said on camera.

“What’s that?” said Fajardo on camera.

“Go ahead, (expletive),” said Portuondo on camera.

Portuondo spoke to 7News exclusively about how it unfolded.

“I stopped to get drinks, and I parked in a handicapped spot. He hit me in my eye. You can see my eye. My eyes still cloudy and it burns still,” said Portuondo.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said Portuondo and his girlfriend parked their car in a handicapped spot outside of the gas station entrance. Fajardo, who was running security that night, told them to move.

“He was cursing at me and then i moved my car to a gas pump, and then i tried going back into the gas station and i was told i could not go there,” said Portuondo.

But it did not end there. The 18-year-old said after he moved his car to the gas pump, the security guard came after them again.

“He pulled out his taser and he pointed it at me,” said Portuondo.

According to the arrest report, Fajardo opened the door and entered the vehicle and struck the victim in the face.

Fajardo was later arrested and charged with burglary with an assault or battery.

In bond court, Judge Mindy S. Glazer explained his charges.

“When you improperly enter somebody’s vehicle and strike them therein, it’s a burglary with an assault or battery. So it’s a first-degree felony,” she said. “Doesn’t give anybody a right to do what’s here and that’s why he got arrested, OK? So you’re seeing, I guess, the criminal justice system work firsthand.”

Fajardo, who was employed by a third-party security company, was terminated from his job immediately.

He is now being held without bond.

