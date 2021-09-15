MIAMI (WSVN) - A college student said he had the scare of his life when a driver pulled out a gun on him in broad daylight along busy Southwest Eighth Street in Miami.

Edward, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said the road rage incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I never thought that I would be in that situation,” he said.

Edward, 18, said the driver of a silver Volkswagen Jetta appeared to switch lanes without using a turn signal, just past Southwest 57th Avenue.

Edward said he apparently laid on his horn a little too long.

Edward’s dashboard camera, which he said he bought about eight months ago, captured the other driver as he sped up.

Seconds later, Edward said, he noticed something from the window of the Jetta.

“After a while, I see a guy just whips out a gun, and he started waving it,” he said. “He literally held it on his hand waiting for me to get near him or get closer to him.”

Edward said he had a split second to make a choice.

“At that point, I said, I’m an 18-year-old. I’m not trying to lose my life, so might as well take a U-turn, because I’m trying to live longer,” he said.

Edward said the incident left him incredibly shaken. The dashcam footage captured the roadway as he moved into the center turn lane to compose himself.

Edward said he is studying to be a crime scene investigator, but he never imagined he’d be in a situation like this.

Edward said he called police but was told that without an ID of the other driver, there wasn’t much they could do.

Now he is counting his blessings.

“I thought I would never see a freaking gun,” he said. “I could have lost my life, but I did not. I’m still here alive, which I’m grateful for.”

Edward advises drivers who come into contact with aggressive motorists from engaging with them.

