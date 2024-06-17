MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old teen was rushed to the hospital after he was involved in a personal watercraft crash.

Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the crash site near Pelican Harbor in Miami Beach on Sunday.

FWC found the 18-year-old injured nearby and took him to the hospital.

The other driver was questioned but no arrests have been made.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.