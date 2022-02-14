HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was stabbed in a Hialeah neighborhood.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of West Ninth Avenue and 28th Street, at around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a 14-year-old boy, and at some point, he was stabbed multiple times with an unknown object.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his mother, Angelica Pacheco, rushed to his side.

“When I walked in the room, [I saw] blood, sheets covered in blood, his hands full of dry blood,” she said. “He has [an intravenous drip] due to the blood loss. He’s very weak right now. He lost a lot of blood.”

Officials said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said officers said they took the other teen involved into custody.

The injured teen has since been released from the hospital.

