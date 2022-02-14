HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy had to be taken to the hospital and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after, police said, a fight in a Hialeah neighborhood led to a stabbing.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of West Ninth Avenue and 28th Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with 14-year-old Victor Manuel Jose.

When the victim was down on his hands and knees, police said, Jose stood over him and stabbed him in the back, arm and hand with an unknown object.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his mother, Angelica Pacheco, rushed to his side.

“When I walked in the room, [I saw] blood, sheets covered in blood, his hands full of dry blood,” she said. “He has [an intravenous drip] due to the blood loss. He’s very weak right now. He lost a lot of blood.”

Officials said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said officers took Jose into custody, and on Monday, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

A 7News crew went to Jose’s home, Monday afternoon. The suspect’s parents were not there, but his grandmother said she feels awful for the victim’s family.

The injured teen has since been released from the hospital.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Jose was also charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

