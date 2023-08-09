CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Arson investigators in Cutler Bay are searching for answers after a teen was hurt in his backyard and taken to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and arson investigators arrived at the scene, along the 9200 block of Southwest 186th Terrace, Tuesday afternoon.

7News spoke to neighbors who said that at around 5 p.m., they heard a loud popping sound in the area.

Shortly after that, police were called to the home.

A 16-year-old boy is now at Jackson South Medical Center with injuries to his neck, arm and upper torso.

7News cameras captured police as they continued to investigate late Tuesday night.

They told 7News that the teen’s wounds could have resulted from an accidental explosion in the backyard.

At the time, police said the incident did not appear to be of a criminal nature but rather an accident.

When officials arrived at the scene, 7News cameras captured an MDFR investigator putting on gloves as he worked with metal cans. It is unclear if those cans were involved in any way.

Arson investigators are leading this incident to narrow down what happened.

Police said that they will relay more information once they speak with the injured teenager at the hospital, who is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.