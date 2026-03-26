MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen and his attorney have reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the case of a fatal crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Attorney Yale Sanford said his now-15-year-old client, Vladislav Kuchyn, pleaded no contest to the charge of no valid license causing great bodily harm or death, and prosecutors dropped the vehicular homicide charge.

The teen was arrested last August after, investigators said, he was riding an electric dirt bike when he rear-ended a man who was riding a bicycle with his wife.

Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed 54-year-old Fabian Moses to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The teen’s sentencing hearing is set for April 24.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.