MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a teenage boy on the autism spectrum who went missing in Miami Beach.

In a tweet posted Sunday, Miami Beach Police said 16-year-old Michael Sebastian Vargas was last seen along the 6900 block of Collins Avenue at around 1 p.m.

The teen stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Spider-Man shirt, blue shorts and gray and blue sneakers.

Just after 6:20 p.m., police confirmed Vargas was found safe.

