MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade schools police department was looking to locate Kaidyn Gerry, a 15-year-old female student that was last seen on Wednesday at Miami Beach senior high school.

Gerry was found in good health, Thursday.

