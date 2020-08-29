Teen missing in Miami after leaving suicide note

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police need help locating a missing Miami teen.

They are searching for 16-year-old Siana Arroliga, who was last seen at the 400 block of Southwest 78th Place, Friday morning.

According to police, Arroliga left a suicide note before she left home after an argument with her mother.

She suffers from anxiety and depression, and has not been taking her medications as prescribed.

Police describe Arooliga as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, and having brown eyes and purple hair.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and a beige skirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

