Teen, man transported after shooting at Opa-Locka apartments

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy and a young man were taken to the hospital after, police said, they were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene near Opa-Locka Boulevard and Northwest 22nd Avenue, just before 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers sealed the area as detectives canvassed the complex for evidence.

Dale Johnson, a good Samaritan, said when he heard all the gunfire erupting, it sounded like a war zone.

“I was inside. I just got through eating, and I heard a whole bunch of shots, like, 100 shots, from five or six different guns,” he said, “so I came running outside, and I’ve seen people running and everything, and that’s about it.”

Police said the older victim is 19 years old.

Investigators said the younger victim, a student at a Miami-Dade County school, was an innocent bystander.

Johnson said he rushed to one of the victims’ aid.

“We saw a guy that got shot. He was bleeding. We set him down, tied his leg up when he started bleeding, and we called 911,” he said.

Paramedics airlifted the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said the teenage victim was shot in the back and was initially listed in critical condition, while the adult victim was shot in both the back and knee.

Investigators said both patients are expected to be OK.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.