Teen killed in shooting during Halloween party in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy was killed after gunfire broke out outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home during a Halloween party attended by high school students.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 200th Street after 11 p.m., Saturday.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera described the chaotic moments after, she said, shots rang out.

“I opened the door, when I see all these kids running, ‘bop, bop, bop, bop, bop'” she said. “They turned around and, ‘bop, bop, bop, bop, bop.’ That’s when I heard that, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, Jesus Christ.'”

Video posted to Instagram and shared with 7News provides a glimpse inside the gathering before the violent turn of events.

“They were all running for their life. They were holding each other. They were just, ‘Go, run! They were shooting, they were shooting!'” said the neighbor. “And then this girl told me that they were just sitting down, and somebody just came by, rolled down the window, ‘tew, tew, tew, tew, tew.'”

Officials said a gunman approached home where the party was taking place and opened fire on guests before fleeing into a waiting vehicle.

Fire Rescue units responded to the scene to find the victim, later identified as Angel Cueli, shot in the street.

Paramedics airlifted him to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sunday evening, classmates and their parents were visibly distraught at a memorial in Cueli’s honor outside of the home where the party took place.

“It’s very heartbreaking to know that he’s not with us anymore,” said a classmate.

Mourners left flowers where they last saw their friend. 7News has learned he was a freshman at a nearby high school.

Thoughts & prayers will do little to bring solace or alleviate the gut-wrenching pain being felt today by the family of teen killed last night during a Halloween party. What may bring them comfort? Finding the person/s responsible. If you know, saw, or heard something, SPEAK UP. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 20, 2019

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho offered his condolences to the victim’s family and confirmed he was a student at a county school.

“He was very, very sweet kid, very funny, outgoing,” said the classmate.

Police said Cueli attended Coral Park Senior High School.

As police hunt for the person who pulled the trigger, residents of this quiet street said they can’t help but think about the victim’s loved ones and their devastating loss.

“I feel so bad for [his mother]. These days you can’t even let your kids go nowhere,” said the neighbor as she fought back tears. “You’ve got to be able to protect them. It’s so sad.”

Police have not provided further details about a motive or suspect, as they continue to investigate.

They said a black sedan was involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

