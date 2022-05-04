NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving a teenage boy dead and triggering a search for the person responsible.

Miami-Dade and City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 71st Street and 14th Place, just after 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim was dead by the time officers arrived.

The teen’s father identified him as 17-year-old Cairi McNear.

Wednesday afternoon, McNear’s brother posted a picture of the victim on social media.

His aunt, who identified herself as Sharon, said she has a message in the wake of the tragedy.

“The message is think before you take somebody’s life,” she said. “This was a life; don’t take somebody’s life.”

Police shut down several streets as they combed for clues and attempted to determine who was behind the shooting and their motive.

Crime scene investigators were seen retrieving video from city-run surveillance cameras.

McNear’s family also arrived at the scene. Loved ones were seen consoling each other.

“He didn’t deserve to lose his life, so just think before you take somebody’s life,” said Sharon. “The young people need to think before they take somebody’s life. This is a life.”

Investigators said the gunman remains at large. They have not released a description.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

