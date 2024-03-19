MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The 17-year-old boy that was killed after an SUV struck him near his school in Miami Gardens has been identified.

Miami Gardens Police identified the teen as Darion Bramwell, a student in North Gardens High School.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries, Miami Gardens Police said.

New surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the group of kids exiting a county bus and crossing the street. Bramwell, wearing a white shirt, sees the speeding SUV and begins running forward but doesn’t get out of the car’s way quick enough.

Students at school speaking to 7News about how much they miss their classmate.

“It’s a lot. It’s wild,” said one student.

“He was a loving kid,” said Gabriel. “He was a really loving kid.”

“Darion was a very cool individual. He’s my best friend,” said said Yamid Bradley.

The principal of the school is encouraging students to be careful when crossing the street.

In a letter released on Monday, the principal said “it is crucial to emphasize the vulnerability of pedestrians when crossing the street without utilizing crosswalks and to ensure that this incident serves as a reminder to always prioritize safety.”

The principal also added that the school would provide support and solace to students and staff.

“It was sad to see him go out that way,” said Bradley. “It kinda affected me bad.”

Police are urging anyone crossing the street to use a crosswalk and cross with caution.

“We urge the parents to please talk to your kids. Let them know to not cross the middle of the street, cross where there is light. Make sure they are using the proper crosswalk,” stated Miami Gardens Police Department Detective Diana Gourgue.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade School Police Department released a social media video on safety tips for crossing the road.

“I’m here today to give you a few safety tips on how to properly use a crosswalk,” said Officer Suarez in the video. “Make sure to reduce your speed.”

The driver stayed on the scene.

